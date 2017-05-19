 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Climate change could one day make Antarctica a forest again, research suggests

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Researchers in Antarctica have suggested that increased growth of mosses in parts of the continent due to climate change could show that it could perhaps one day be home to forests again.

Antarctic moss is growing faster due to increasing temperatures on the continent, new research shows.

Antarctic moss is growing faster due to increasing temperatures on the continent, new research shows.

Source: Matthew Ames/1 NEWS composite

Matthew Amesbury of the University of Exeter told The Washington Post that mosses on Antarctica's northern peninsula have been growing at about 3mm per year - up from about 1mm per year 50 years ago.

The study, which Mr Amesbury was produced with six other researchers, was published this week in the Current Biology journal.

That increasing growth could be a sign of a more hospitable environment for plant life - and are definitely a sign of human-induced climate change.

"Even these relatively remote ecosystems, that people might think are relatively untouched by human kind, are showing the effects of human-induced climate change," Mr Amesbury said.

Soil samples taken from 650km of area in Antarctica show how the mosses have grown over time, as once they grow during the summer, the older mosses subside into the frozen ground where they are preserved.

The samples show rapid warming in recent times, with more days per year above freezing temperature than ever before.

Charts and graphs from the study showing the area surveyed and derived temperature readings as far back as 1950

Charts and graphs from the study showing the area surveyed and derived temperature readings as far back as 1950.

Source: Current Biology / Matthew J. Amesbury, Thomas P. Roland, Jessica Royles, Dominic A. Hodgson, Peter Convey, Howard Griffiths, Dan J. Charman

University of Massachusetts glaciologists Rob DeConto, who didn't author the research but did review it for The Washington Post, said Antarctica is essentially moving backwards in geological time.

"If greenhouse gas emissions continue unchecked, Antarctica will head even further back in geologic time," he said.

"Perhaps the peninsula will even become forested again someday, like it was during the greenhouse climates of the Cretaceous and Eocene, when the continent was ice free."

Antarctica's greening trend is still small compared with what has been observed at the other pole in the Arctic, where plant growth has exploded as permafrost continues to decay.

Related

Antarctica

Environment

Science

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

02:16
2
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
3
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:20
4
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

01:20
5
The trial, set down for two days was adjourned on day two.

High Court mistrial declared over man accused of murdering Christchurch father

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ