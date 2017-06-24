Climate change case against Government to be heard in High Court

For the first time in New Zealand, a case has been taken against the Government over climate change.

Sarah Thomson's judicial review against the Minister of Climate Change is being heard in the High Court in Wellington this morning.

Ms Thomson told 1 NEWS she's nervous ahead of the review, but also confident.

"I've got the backing of amazing lawyers and scientists."

She claims the Government's Paris Climate Agreement targets don't go far enough, but the Government argues its targets are fair.