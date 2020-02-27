TODAY |

Climate change on the agenda as Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison prepare to meet in Australia

Climate change is likely to be on the agenda when Jacinda Ardern meets her Australian counterpart today, after she previously appeared to rule the topic out.

The Prime Minister's been under increasing pressure to talk to Scott Morrison about his Government's lack of response during their annual trans-Tasman meeting.

After a busy few days in Fiji, today will be jam-packed when Ms Ardern sits down with Australia’s Governor General, New South Wales’ Premier as well as Mr Morrison.

Ms Ardern plans to raise a few issues with Mr Morrison including climate change but also the issue of New Zealanders who are being deported back to New Zealand who have committed crimes in Australia.

She has previously said the deportations were "corrosive" on our relationship with Australia and is wanting the issue to be addressed.

Ms Ardern says many of those who are sent back to New Zealand in fact no longer have links to the country.

A side meeting will also take place today between the Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the Indigenous minster Ken Wyatt.

A collaboration agreement is expected to be signed which will put indigenous issues front and centre.

