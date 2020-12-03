TODAY |

Climate activists 'drop dead' at Christchurch council meeting to protest airport proposal

Source:  1 NEWS

Climate activists staged a dramatic intervention at a Christchurch City Council this morning over a proposed new airport. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Extinction Rebellion members are opposed to Christchurch Airport’s purchase of 750 hectares in Central Otago. Source: 1 NEWS

Protesting the Christchurch Airport-owned project, Extinction Rebellion and Schools Strike for Climate Change staged a "die in" during the council meeting. 

"This new airport will not be green or sustainable. Not until we achieve low emission aircraft and building practices should these words even inhabit the same word as aircraft," said Schools Strike for Climate Change activist Ciara Foley. 

Falling to the ground and playing dead while surrounded by councillors, the groups expressed their concern over the potential environmental impact if the project goes ahead.  

The airport, which is 75 per cent council owned, announced its plans in July after purchasing 750 hectares of land for a new airport near the Central Otago town of Tarras. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Environment
Transport
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man wanted over fatal shooting north of Auckland found unresponsive by police
2
Migrant couple stuck overseas lose savings and New Zealand home while in limbo
3
Town named after man linked to 1868 massacre of Māori boys considers name change
4
Two more Pakistan cricket players confirmed with Covid-19 today, among nine cases in managed isolation
5
Pilot who helped rescue people from Whakaari/White Island feels he's been labelled a criminal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:48

UK approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 jab unlikely to mean speedier deployment in NZ — expert

New home consents reach highest level in nearly 50 years

Town named after man linked to 1868 massacre of Māori boys considers name change
00:50

‘Really unfair’ to impose more restrictions on MIQ workers, says Chris Hipkins, despite claims of 'too many failures'