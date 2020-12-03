Climate activists 'drop dead' at Christchurch council meeting to protest airport proposal

Climate activists staged a dramatic intervention at a Christchurch City Council this morning over a proposed new airport.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Protesting the Christchurch Airport-owned project, Extinction Rebellion and Schools Strike for Climate Change staged a "die in" during the council meeting.

"This new airport will not be green or sustainable. Not until we achieve low emission aircraft and building practices should these words even inhabit the same word as aircraft," said Schools Strike for Climate Change activist Ciara Foley.

Falling to the ground and playing dead while surrounded by councillors, the groups expressed their concern over the potential environmental impact if the project goes ahead.