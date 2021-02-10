TODAY |

Clever Kiwis invent device sending shock vibrations to stop people touching their face

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of New Zealanders believe they've invented a solution to stop people from touching their face to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Elbaware is designed to help stop the spread of Covid-19. Source: Seven Sharp

Adrian Ng is one of the medical masterminds behind the Elbaware, a device which he says "sends a shock vibration to your arm just before your hand reaches your face".

The idea for the sleeve came during a meeting when Ng began counting how many times a group of 16 people would touch their face, which totalled 207 times over 45 minutes.

Another of Elbaware's founders, Professor John Windsor, told Seven Sharp surface to face transmission is "a big problem," with droplets on surfaces potentially being picked up by our hands before being transferred to our face.

"We know that surface to hand to face transmission is the main way of contracting [Covid-19]," he said.

Windsor said he believes the device will make a significant difference in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"Reducing the frequency of face touching is not the same as reducing the spread of the virus, but it makes sense - if you don't touch your face, it will reduce the spread of the infection," he said.

The Elbaware "doesn't replace all the other public health measures," however.

