'Clearly been a stress element', Sir Anand Satyanand explains after stepping down from Abuse in Care Inquiry

Sir Anand Satyanand has played down claims that his resignation as chair of the Abuse in Care Inquiry is a sign something is not working with the inquiry.

Yesterday Sir Anand, a former Governor-General, resigned from the inquiry, effective in November.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Sir Anand said it was simply time for him to step down. Yesterday he was appointed chancellor of the University of Waikato.

"I heard the radio story this morning that this is a crack and a problem," Sir Anand told Breakfast.

"It's none of those things ... the build up is completed ... I've made a judgement call that this is a good time for me to step down."

Sir Anand went on the acknowledge that there had "clearly been a stress element" when listening to accounts of survivors of abuse, but he had experienced similar stress during his professional life.

In a statement yesterday Sir Anand said: "The Abuse in Care Inquiry is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change how New Zealand cares for children, young people and vulnerable adults.

"I am sure, when implemented by Government, this inquiry's recommendations will see children and young people supported to thrive in safe environments, not abused or neglected."