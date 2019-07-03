TODAY |

Clearing cataract surgery wait list would reduce number of accidental falls by a third, research suggests

Cushla Norman
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Cushla Norman

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in the world and research shows clearing New Zealand’s wait list for the surgery would reduce the number of accidental falls by about a third.

The research was carried out by the University of Otago, Adapt Research and Tairawhiti District Health Board.

Cataracts cause the eye’s natural lens to become cloudy, causing hazy, blurry or less colourful vision.

More than 4300 people are on the list for cataract surgery, waiting on average 53 days.

But researcher Matt Boyd said that’s only the number of people confirmed for surgery and in reality 20,000 people could be needing the treatment.

"New Zealand is still rationing this procedure, you have to meet a threshold to get the procedure. And then you have to wait potentially up to a year," said Mr Boyd.

Research shows people with cataracts are twice as likely to fall. Last year, ACC spent more than $1.2 billion on fall-related claims.

Mr Boyd said it would take an additional $4 million a year to clear the waiting list for cataract surgery.

"That is a very good investment of the health dollar because the benefits through falls that could be prevented and the improvement in vision is very good in comparison to some other health interventions."

The Blind Foundation estimates 370,000 New Zealanders have some form of cataract.

"We know in New Zealand people do wait longer than ideal for their cataract surgery. We know how long we wait depends to some extent in New Zealand where we live," said Claire Fitzgerald, a orthoptist practice advisor with the Blind Foundation.

Mr Boyd says the problem of cataracts is only going to increase as the population ages. 27 million cataract operations are carried out each year globally, making it the world’s leading procedure.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But increasing the amount of surgeries would come at a cost. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Cushla Norman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:26
Whena Owen has this report on the everyday place names that are a reminder of past injustices.
Call for street names honouring colonial officers who led attacks on Māori to be changed - 'We’re surrounded by terrorists'
2
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
3
Puk Kireka had feared his distinctive tattoo would make it impossible for him to gain employment.
Mongrel Mob member with 'notorious' facial tattoo given job as personal trainer
4
Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for deadly nerve agent sarin
5
The US and UK dropped in the latest Henley Passport Index.
New Zealand passport ranks amongst the most powerful in the world
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:31
Investigations into the cause of the breaks are continuing.

Watch: Drone footage shows extent of burst water main that led to wastewater entering Lake Taupō

Ardern backs declaring climate change emergency in Parliament
00:26
Puk Kireka had feared his distinctive tattoo would make it impossible for him to gain employment.

Mongrel Mob member with 'notorious' facial tattoo given job as personal trainer
A Google Streetview image of the Universal Homeopathic practice in Auckland, with an image of Raghubir Singh rehan - also known as Dr Preet - inset.

Ministry of Health investigating South Auckland homeopath advertising himself as a 'doctor'