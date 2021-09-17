'Clearer picture' will emerge today about truckie with Covid-19 - Henare

Peeni Henare says New Zealand needs the "entire country doing their part" to stamp out the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The Health Associate Minister's comments come after a truck driver tested positive after leaving Auckland, travelling to Waikato and the Bay of Plenty. The Ministry of Health says there are a small number of exposure events expected.

Henare told Breakfast on Friday an investigation is underway into where the driver went and if they had contact with others.

He said there would be "a far clearer picture about what happened here with this particular truck driver" at the daily 1pm conference.

"The investigation is currently ongoing and that particular individual has been interviewed and is in isolation, my understanding, awaiting placement into MIQ.

"Their household contacts are in isolation and are undergoing testing and I think we're waiting for a number of results there."

No location of interests for this case have been released yet and Henare said he didn't want to "cause alarm" by naming any potential sites yet.

As of 8am Friday, there are currently 137 other locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, which will be updated when new information is available.

However, Foodstuffs head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird told 1News the driver was working for one of their partners.

She said they had picked up loads from the Foodstuffs North Island Landing Drive Distribution Centre in Auckland and delivered to several Foodstuffs stores in Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

"We have been working closely with and following all Ministry of Health and Public Health guidance."

The Foodstuffs sites do not need to be uploaded as locations of interest as the delivery areas are not accessible to members of the public.

"This is one of those cases where we're glad we've found it and we want to make sure we can put a ring around it," Henare said.

Meanwhile, there continues to be mystery Covid-19 cases pop up in New Zealand, including three on Thursday.

Henare said those unlinked cases kept both politicians and health officials awake at night worrying.

"This is a constant reminder about our need to be vigilant with respect to Covid-19," he said.

Henare urged Kiwis, even in Alert Level 2, to keep QR code scanning, wearing face masks, keeping distance and good hygiene standards.

However, he added he was pleased New Zealand was vaccinating "at a rate we've never seen before", particularly in Auckland.

"We just need this to continue, and while the rest of the country enjoys Alert Level 2 they can't just stare at Tāmaki Makaurau and say 'it all sits there'. We need the entire country to do their part here to vaccinate."