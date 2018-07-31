Clearer labelling around sugar in foods being considered by regulators

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) is today launching a consultation to find out if television needs a shake-up and whether people still use timebands and parental locks to block some content.

BSA chief executive Belinda Moffat said on TVNZ1's Breakfast they would be asking the public if they still use children timebands and the Adult Only timeband, or if people restrict content by using parental locks, by reading classifications and looking at warnings.

Timebands on free-to-air television generally mean children's viewing hours go until 8.30pm, with Adults Only programmes after this time able to be screened.



They are also looking at if there should be one set of labels for free-to-air and pay-television, which is currently different.

If free-to-air moved to the pay-television classification, audiences would see classifications similar to movies which also include Mature Audiences, 16 years and over and 18 years and over, instead of just G, PG and AO.

"It will give the audiences more specific information about the type of content they're looking at," Ms Moffat said.

When asked by host Jack Tame if it could mean racier content could be played earlier in the evening, Ms Moffat said broadcasters were not looking to try "put more inappropriate content in front of children".