 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'The clear thing here is volatility' - latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released tonight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Some clarity on the extremely erratic poll results over the last few weeks of the election campaign will hopefully be provided in today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, political editor Corin Dann says.

The 1 NEWS political editor says the theme of the past few days has not been to Labour's advantage.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking last night, Dann said an extraordinarily unpredictable election campaign has been reflected in wild public swings in voting support.

"The clear thing here is volatility. We have seen an extraordinary campaign for the last six week," Dann said.

"We've seen massive swings in support, for example the Greens, say from 15 down to four.

"So the voters are moving around and that is being reflected in the polls. Some of these polls are done in different time frames.

On September 12, National registered an approval rating of 47.3 per cent compared to Labour's 37.8 per cent in the latest Newshub poll - a 10 point National lead.

It was in dramatic contrast to the last 1 NEWS poll, which registered Labour with a 43 per cent approval rating, giving them a four point lead over National at 39 per cent.

"So yes we are getting two different trends and I think that is confusing. We'll hopefully get a few more answers tomorrow with our poll as well," Dann said.

"But I think it's clear the polls are reflecting the volatility amongst voters."    

Tonights 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be released on TVNZ's 1's 6pm bulletin and online at 1 NEWS NOW.

Related

Politics

Election

04:54
National registered an approval rating of 47.3 per cent compared to Labour's 37.8 per cent in last night's Newshub poll.

Bryce Edwards: Labour needs to 'flesh out' tax policy details after falling behind National in latest poll

00:58
National are out to a shock 10 point lead in the latest Newshub poll, but Corin Dann says there is "enormous amount of volatility" in the polling.

'National will be buoyed by this' - 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann on National's astounding 10 point poll lead
01:32
Political Editor Corin Dann breaks down what new poll result means for election.

New Poll: Labour widens lead over National to 4 points in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

02:06
This comes as the NZ First leader promised more sweeteners for SuperGold Card users.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Kiwis want Winston Peters to go with Labour, not National

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:11
The 1 NEWS political editor says the theme of the past few days has not been to Labour's advantage.

'The clear thing here is volatility' - latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released tonight

Corin Dann says the polls are reflecting an unpredictable election campaign.

Bodene Thompson claims ex-stripper tried to blackmail $50k from him as he breaks silence over NRL group sex allegations

The former Warrior says: "The allegations and the fact that they have been raised so publicly are extremely hurtful to my family."

01:11
The 1 NEWS political editor says the theme of the past few days has not been to Labour's advantage.

'They're clearly rattled by this attack on tax' - 1 NEWS' Corin Dann says Labour struggling under weight of National's tax focus

Labour can't shake doubts over their tax plan, Dann says.

00:51

Watch: Tearful mother of teen killed in Auckland hit-and-run angry son's killer 'never came forward'

Footage shows Zhenghang Yu staggering into his home just minutes after crashing into Jacob Pakura, who eventually died.

00:32

Watch: Bill English aware National MP had Chinese military training, says he was 'quite upfront'

The National Party leader said Dr Jian Yang "never tried to hide" anything about his past.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 