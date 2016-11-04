 

Clear skies tonight for viewing of only supermoon of the year

It is expected that skies will be clear tonight for viewing the only supermoon of 2017.

A supermoon captivates photographers.

Source: Twitter/ Jill Colton

The moon will be at its fullest early tomorrow morning, where its proximity to the earth and the sun will mean it appears about 14 per cent bigger

It will also shine 30 per cent brighter.

Metservice Meteorologist Ciaran Doolin told the NZ Herald it will be a clear night in most places around New Zealand.

According to Mr Doolin, there will be a weak front moving over Fiordland, Southland and Otago at that time, as well as potential isolated cloud around the Bay of Plenty.

"I think Auckland should be okay," he said. The last supermoon was last year in November.

This supermoon will be the first of three, two full moons in January next year will also be counted as supermoons.

