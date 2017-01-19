Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There are now clear skies above Wellington this morning after the city was lashed with severe winds and rain earlier today.

The front that lashed the capital has passed and has made its way up the North Island where there's a possibilty of thunderstorms.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams told 1 NEWS that a period of rain is expected for the next couple of hours in Auckland, but this is forecast to clear up this afternoon.

Thunderstorms may hit Northland and there's a "low risk of thunderstorms in Auckland".

Mr Adams says one or two places may get a localised dumping of rain in Northland up to 10 or 15mm.

A Wellington man earlier told 1 NEWS today about the moment he came outside this morning to see his car's windscreen smashed by pieces of flying wood.

Callum MacErlich says the thinks the wood came off a house overnight. As for his car, "It's going to the wreckers," he said.

MetService issued a severe weather warning overnight forecasting gusts up to 160km/h in exposed places until mid-morning today.

They say winds reached 154km/h overnight on Rimutaka Hill and 118km/h at Wellington airport.

Numerous flights were cancelled and delayed from Wellington Airport this morning. The cancellations include two international flights to Australia.

Power outages

There are nearly 550 homes without power from Featherston to Whanganui.

In Tasman in the upper South Island 130 homes are without power at Maruia Valley / Springs Junction.

Transport disruption

All Wellington Harbour ferry sailings are cancelled and all trolley buses have been replaced throughout the morning with diesel buses as the winds die down, Metlink Wellington advises.

Metlink advises commuters to expect disruption to bus services as well.

Rimutaka Hill is now open after being closed earlier today due to the severe winds, NZTA advises.

A video posted by a Wellington resident on Twitter shows strong winds whipping part of the capital.

Last night power was restored to more than 500 households following a weather-related outage.



Gusts of up to 118km/h were recorded at Castlepoint on the Wairarapa coast yesterday.