'Clear differences' in leaders' handling of allegations against MPs, Ardern says of Collins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appeared to be critical of National leader Judith Collins' handling of information regarding fired Labour minister Iain Lees-Galloway, who had an "inappropriate relationship" that led to his dismissal today.

However, the Opposition leader said it was "complete rubbish" she had politicised the situation around Mr Lees-Galloway.

It comes after Ms Ardern's office passed on an allegation last week to National that former National MP Andrew Falloon sent a sexual image to a 19-year-old. She made no public comment on the matter prior to National issuing press releases about it on Monday.

This morning, Ms Collins revealed in multiple media interviews that she had received an allegation about a Labour Party minister and passed the information on to Ms Ardern.

"My view is that we each have our own ability to handle information that is provided to us in our own way," Ms Ardern later said as she outlined the allegations in a press conference.

"You'll see that there are clear differences in the way that I chose to deal with the information I received and she has chosen to deal with info she has received. It is up to everyone else's judgment as to what is appropriate or not."

Ms Collins said the revelation to media that she had received an allegation was the result of being asked a direct question.

"I didn’t name Mr Iain Lees-Galloway.

"What I’ve done is I alerted the Prime Minister to the information an hour after I received it. I refused to receive any detail from the informant."

Ms Collins said it was "complete rubbish" she had politicised it and she was not playing politics.

On Ms Collins' decision to reveal she had received an allegation about a Labour minister to media, compared to her handling of Mr Falloon's allegation, Ms Ardern said: "I received information, I passed it on to the Leader of the Opposition.

"The Leader of the Opposition has received information and has obviously chosen to deal with that differently. That is her judgment. I made mine. She's made hers."

Ms Ardern said Ms Collins told her yesterday she received an email that related to Mr Lees-Galloway.

At 3pm that day the Prime Minister's office received an email directly from a third party "alleging that the minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies".

About three hours later, Ms Ardern spoke with Mr Lees-Galloway.

"He confirmed that a consensual relationship had occurred, that it involved someone who had previously worked in his office and had been based in one of his agencies."

Ms Ardern said it was not the person involved that had sent the emails and it was from a third party.

"It was very clear to me that this was being done without their knowledge."

Asked if Mr Lees-Galloway's dismissal would be treated differently given the Andrew Falloon scandal, Ms Ardern said that "regardless of the circumstances... my actions would have been the same".

On Monday, Mr Falloon announced his resignation and it was revealed later that day he had been accused of sending pornographic material to a 19-year-old.