Clean-up continues in Roxburgh, tap water may be restored today

The cleanup continues in Roxburgh as residents remain without tap water and sewage for a third day.

Water was cut off and the Otago town's sewage system was shut down after bad weather at the weekend.
Mud and debris were brought down by Sunday's flood, blocking the roads into the town and flooding numerous properties.

Contractors are working on clearing creeks and culverts in the settlement, with worried residents keeping an eye on the sky for more downpours.

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.
Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said removing the obstructions in the waterways is "a battle against time", with some rain forecast for today.

The tap water supply is expected to be restored some time today.

The sewage system remains inoperable, with portaloos providing sanitation to the town.

A dumping on Sunday caused widespread damage yesterday in Roxburgh, with dozens of homes swamped by mud.
