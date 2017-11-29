Clean-up continues in Roxburgh, tap water may be restored today

The cleanup continues in Roxburgh as residents remain without tap water and sewage for a third day.

Mud and debris were brought down by Sunday's flood, blocking the roads into the town and flooding numerous properties.

Contractors are working on clearing creeks and culverts in the settlement, with worried residents keeping an eye on the sky for more downpours.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said removing the obstructions in the waterways is "a battle against time", with some rain forecast for today.

The tap water supply is expected to be restored some time today.