Clean-up and patrols coming at 'feral' Auckland park and ride where drivers block each other in

Relief is in sight for fed up commuters using an Auckland park and ride carpark, following one of Seven Sharp's most talked about stories of the year.

Michael Holland returns to Panmure Park and Ride, where commuter chaos reigns supreme.
Source: Seven Sharp

Auckland Transport, which is responsible for the park and ride facilities, says it'll start improvements today at the Panmure Park and Ride.

The news came a week after commuters told Seven Sharp the parking facility near Panmure train station is chaotic because of regular flooding and cars left blocking others in as drivers rush to catch morning trains.

The programme said the whole situation could only be described as park and ride "gone feral".

Reporter Michael Holland, who uses the carpark himself, last night reported nothing has changed since his story last week.

Late yesterday afternoon Auckland Transport contacted Seven Sharp by email, saying that today a truck will arrive to clean out the existing drainage at the Panmure Park and Ride. 

"After the truck has finished we will be grading the carparks, putting down new gravel and making improvements to the drainage system," AT stated.

"We are putting in new signage to show where drivers need to stay clear. And from next week we will begin security patrols to help ensure people are parking correctly," the email concluded.

After last week's story dozens of viewers wrote in to tell the show about their parking woes around the country.

At the time, AT thanked the programme for bringing the issue to their attention.

Commuters are utterly sick of the Panmure Park and Ride in Auckland's South which is either a muddy mess or a "helter skelter" blockade.
Source: Seven Sharp

05:12
Commuters are utterly sick of the Panmure Park and Ride in Auckland's South which is either a muddy mess or a "helter skelter" blockade.

Watch: 'Parking here is absolutely absurd' - 'Feral' Auckland Park & Ride causes commuter chaos

00:58
