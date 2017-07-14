 

Clean up after polar blast storm begins in earnest with fine weather for most of the country

The clean up after the storm can officially begin with MetService predicting sun for most of the country this weekend, with a few showers expected in a some areas.

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

The temperatures will stay in the low teens for those in the North Island, while single digits will be the norm in the South Island.

Icy roads and slips caused by Wednesday and Thursday's storm will be cleared - Wellington's Ngauranga Gorge is fully open - and power companies are working to get power restored for the 3000 households and businesses in the lower and eastern North Island.

The massive dumping of snow in the Central Plateau is heaven-sent for skiers, who will flock to the ski fields in the area - a metre of snow at Turoa and 40cm at Whakapapa will be welcomed.

The hundreds of guests and staff at the Chateau Tongariro and Skotel Alpine Resort that were trapped by the weather will be free to get moving today.

NZ Transport Agency is urging people to still be cautious on highways around the Central Plateau, Whanganui, Hunterville and Taumaranui, as well as a number in the South Island.

Downers have extra crew on stand-by over the weekend and will be monitoring roads for ice and have grit trucks ready if needed.

Winter is certainly making its presence felt in the central North Island town.
Source: 1 NEWS

Roads still closed are SH38 Aniwaniwa to Murupara and Wairoa to Te Urewera National Park; the Desert Road from Rangipo to Waiouru; SH53 Waihenga Bridge between Featherston and Martinborough; SH1 Mangamaunu to Waipapa Bay on the South Island's east coast; and SH8A at Luggate Bridge near Wanaka.

A front is expected to come in tomorrow, bringing heavy rain to Westland, while showers will linger in the North Island's east, around Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

