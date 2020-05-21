TODAY |

Clean pens and more voting stations: How Election Day will look under Alert Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

The election will look very different from usual if the country remains in Alert Level 2.

The country will go to the polls on September 19. Source: Seven Sharp

On Saturday 19 September, Kiwis will be heading to the polls - but it could be in slightly different circumstances.

Going to the poll usually means crowding into school halls, but not this year.

Instead there'll be more voting stations, which means smaller crowds, shorter queues and less lurking.

Don't worry about germs spreading on the pens either; there'll be sanitiser or you're welcome to bring one from home.

Some people will be able to vote from home altogether. The elderly and vulnerable can register for a postal vote.

If you're in isolation, you'll still get to have your say. Under special circumstances, your ballot will be dropped off and picked up.

There'll be more time to cast your vote, with advance voting starting on September 5 and closing two weeks later, on Election Day.

It'll be an election like no other, but there'll be few excuses for not having your say.

New Zealand
Politics
