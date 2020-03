South New Brighton School in Christchurch has been hit by a fire this evening.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Three classrooms and an office are ablaze

Multiple fire engines are attending the fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking locals and members of the public to remain away from the immediate area to allow fire crews the room to work.

"We advise all residents downwind of the school to close their windows to reduce exposure to any smoke.”