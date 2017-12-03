 

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

A fire that engulfed a classroom at Auckland's Green Bay Primary School this morning is being treated as suspicious.  

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.
A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews were called to the school in West Auckland around 4.30am. 

No one was around when they arrived at the scene and confirmed no one was injured. 

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Evan Taylor told 1 NEWS fire crews found the "outside of this building on fire, spreading internally" when they arrived at the scene. 

"At this point in time I would consider it as suspicious because it appears though it might of started from the outside and moved inside," Mr Taylor said. 

The blaze has been referred to a fire investigator and police.

