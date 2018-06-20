Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was snapped catching up on some reading, by partner Clarke Gayford in their Auckland home today, three days after her baby was due.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading. Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford

Posting a picture to Twitter this afternoon, Gayford captioned the photo with the following: "Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading. #stillwaiting".

On Monday Ms Ardern shared a post to Instagram after visiting her office in Mt Albert.