Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was snapped catching up on some reading, by partner Clarke Gayford in their Auckland home today, three days after her baby was due.
Posting a picture to Twitter this afternoon, Gayford captioned the photo with the following: "Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading. #stillwaiting".
On Monday Ms Ardern shared a post to Instagram after visiting her office in Mt Albert.
The baby was due on on Sunday, and the gender and name are yet to be revealed.
