Clarke Gayford says main worry for election night was whether Neve would be able to sleep

Clarke Gayford says his main worry for election night was whether Neve would be able to sleep.

Jacinda Ardern's fiancé was worried their Auckland home would be too noisy for the couple's daughter to get off to sleep.

Apart from that, he told 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, it had been "a calm day".

He called Labour's big win a "remarkable result" and admitted after the first results came in it seemed too good to be true.

"I was like, 'Well that will come down, that can't hold.'

"It just stayed pretty consistent the whole way through."

With over 96 per cent of the vote in, Labour has 49 per cent, giving them 64 seats.