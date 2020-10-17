TODAY |

Clarke Gayford says main worry for election night was whether Neve would be able to sleep

Source:  1 NEWS

Clarke Gayford says his main worry for election night was whether Neve would be able to sleep.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Their Auckland home was a beehive of activity tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern's fiancé was worried their Auckland home would be too noisy for the couple's daughter to get off to sleep.

Apart from that, he told 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, it had been "a calm day".

He called Labour's big win a "remarkable result" and admitted after the first results came in it seemed too good to be true.

"I was like, 'Well that will come down, that can't hold.'

"It just stayed pretty consistent the whole way through."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The food is becoming a bit of a tradition. Source: 1 NEWS

With over 96 per cent of the vote in, Labour has 49 per cent, giving them 64 seats.

National has just under 27 per cent, giving the party just 35 seats in Parliament.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Clarke Gayford says main worry for election night was whether Neve would be able to sleep
2
Labour now has a 'mandate to accelerate', Jacinda Ardern says in victory speech
3
Recap: Election 2020 delivers big win for Labour
4
Labour set to govern alone in historic win
5
Full video: 1 NEWS Election night special
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:09

Labour snatches electorate seats from National stalwarts Gerry Brownlee, Nick Smith
09:02

Full video: Jacinda Ardern addresses nation as Labour secures landslide victory
02:56

Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick, on verge of electorate win, celebrates ‘campaign we always dreamed of’
00:57

'Never had a night like this' – Labour supporters jubilant after big election win