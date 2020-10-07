TODAY |

Clarke Gayford reveals 'gem of a gift' that helps him not miss Jacinda Ardern too much

Source:  1 NEWS

Clarke Gayford reveals 'wee gem of a gift' that helps him not miss his fiancée too much while she is on the campaign trail.

Clarke Gayford's Jacinda Ardern pillowcase. Source: Twitter/@NZClarke

The TV fishing show host posted an image to Twitter of a pillowcase gifted to him which features Jacinda Ardern's face next as well as a silver fern and two English roses.

"Amazing the curios picked up on the campaign trail. This wee gem of a gift was slipped onto my pillow so I won't miss her too much while she's out getting it done and I'm home stocking up on 2L milks," Gayford captioned the image.

The milk reference comes after Ardern and Judith Collins were asked quickfire questions on the price of milk, lamb, Netflix, and the starting salaries of teachers and nurses during last night's leaders debate 

Both got the price of milk and lamb wrong, but were right on the cost of Netflix.

Ardern and Collins debate: Fiery exchanges over Covid, climate change and the price of milk

A Twitter user commented on Gayford's post asking if he knew where to get some cheap lamb.

"Owing to a freezer full of venison it's also my fault that no lamb has been purchased in a while," Gayford replied.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new cases of Covid-19 in isolation today as number of community-transmitted cases drops to zero
2
Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road
3
Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu found guilty of money laundering
4
Judith Collins faces indignity of National losing jellybean election poll during Auckland walk through
5
Labour supporters were 'derisory', 'disrespectful' to Samoa in last night's debate - Judith Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ First pledges introduction of Coward Punch law ahead of October 17 election

'Unbelievable relief' - Beloved pet cat, lamb reunited with owners after Lake Ōhau fire
00:21

Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media during Dunedin campaign stop