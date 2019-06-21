TODAY |

Clarke Gayford reveals 'amazing gift' from Neve's royal birthday twin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Politics

Clarke Gayford has shared a picture of a special present sent to his daughter Neve Te Aroha Gayford Ardern on her first birthday by a royal friend.

Prince William has sent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Gayford a traditional Kiwi Buzzy Bee toy with an inscription on a silver plaque on its underside that reads: "Happy Birthday Neve. From Prince William."

Gayford posted a picture of the present on Twitter with the caption: "Torn between letting the 1st birthday girl continue to maul this amazing gift or putting it somewhere safe FOREVER.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford. Source: Breakfast

"Happy Birthday Prince William, what a great shared birthday (I'm pretty sure you win with this)".

Gayford was referencing the fact Prince William shares Neve's birthday of June 21 in his post.

The gift has extra poignancy as the Prince was also gifted a Buzzy Bee on his first royal visit to New Zealand as a nine-month-old in 1983.

Footage of the young Prince playing with the toy on the lawn of Government House in Auckland was broadcast around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has. Source: Seven Sharp

Neve's birthday present from Prince William.
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.
Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders cement semi-final spot
2
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
3
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
4
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
5
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51
Mr Jones has had run-ins with the airline in the past over their regional services.

Shane Jones takes dig at outgoing Air New Zealand CEO at Bay of Islands Airport opening
02:01
The tragedy serves as another warning for motorists to take extra care around level crossings.

Police name two Filipino workers killed in Bay of Plenty car crash with train
00:25
The announcement means the Lumsden facility will provide pre and post-natal care, but won’t be a birthing centre.

Baby's birth in carpark of Lumsden maternity hub sparks MP's call for Ardern to 'urgently intervene'

Man jailed over woman's car boot death in Auckland loses appeal