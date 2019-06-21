Clarke Gayford reveals 'amazing gift' from Neve's royal birthday twin

Clarke Gayford has shared a picture of a special present sent to his daughter Neve Te Aroha Gayford Ardern on her first birthday by a royal friend.

Prince William has sent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Gayford a traditional Kiwi Buzzy Bee toy with an inscription on a silver plaque on its underside that reads: "Happy Birthday Neve. From Prince William."

Gayford posted a picture of the present on Twitter with the caption: "Torn between letting the 1st birthday girl continue to maul this amazing gift or putting it somewhere safe FOREVER.

"Happy Birthday Prince William, what a great shared birthday (I'm pretty sure you win with this)".

Gayford was referencing the fact Prince William shares Neve's birthday of June 21 in his post.

The gift has extra poignancy as the Prince was also gifted a Buzzy Bee on his first royal visit to New Zealand as a nine-month-old in 1983.

Footage of the young Prince playing with the toy on the lawn of Government House in Auckland was broadcast around the world.