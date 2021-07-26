TODAY |

Clarke Gayford, Neve sneak off to get PM's birthday present

Source:  1 NEWS

While Jacinda Ardern this morning dismissed her turning of 41 as a "boring, nothing birthday", her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve are doing what they can to make the day special.

The Prime Minister dismissed today as a "boring, nothing birthday". Source: Breakfast

When a member of the public snapped the prime minister out and about on Saturday, Gayford retweeted the image saying: "She was out in the wild here because Neve and I had banished her while we snuck off to get her birthday present."

But this morning on Breakfast, with a packed schedule to discuss, including Covid-19 travel, vaccinations and Samoa's new MP, Ardern said she hasn't got any birthday celebrations planned.

"I haven't got one planned, but it's one of those boring, nothing birthdays, but thank you very much, it's very kind," she told Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson

"The cameraman, I don't know if it was because of my birthday, he's placed three stars behind my head so that was a lovely touch," she said, gesturing behind her.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's not a nothing birthday, every birthday should be celebrated," Clarkson responded.

