Clarke Gayford gets creative to fulfil Neve's 3rd birthday cake request

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern left it up to Clarke Gayford to make their daughter Neve's 3rd birthday cake. 

Gayford got creative in the kitchen to meet Neve’s requests for her third birthday cake, which included Moana, Frozen and Mickey Mouse. Source: Jacinda Ardern/Instagram

After watching her struggle to make Neve's piano cake the year before, Ardern said Gayford volunteered to do it this year.

However, Neve had a few requests for her dad. There was Moana first, and then Frozen and after that, Mickey Mouse. 

"I may have even encouraged it slightly by showing her pictures of elaborate cakes and saying she should get dad to make them for her," Ardern said on social media yesterday.

Neve with her 3rd birthday cake. Source: Clarke Gayford/Twitter

So Gayford got creative to fufil all of Neve's requests, creating a TV-shaped cake which he played trailers for Moana, Frozen and Mickey Mouse onto using an overhead projector. 

Ardern described it is a "genius solution to a child who can't make up their mind". 

Gayford described his stroke of genius as "trickery", but warned fellow parents on Twitter fondant was the "devil's icing". 

Ardern said Neve's cake was so good, Gayford is on cake-making duties again next year. 

"Well played Clarke, well played," she said. "As a reward, you’re doing next year now too."

