Clark to speak at International Women's Day

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will speak at the International Women's Day breakfast in Parliament next week.

Helen Clark Source: 1 NEWS

Around 400 women will attend the sold-out breakfast in Parliament - while more than 135 groups around the country and the Pacific will live stream the event - to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

International Women's Day reflects on how far women have come in the struggle for gender equality, and to chart what still needs to be done.

"It's a great opportunity to reflect on our successes and the struggles that remain to achieve gender equality,'' says president of UN Women National Committee Aotearoa New Zealand, Barbara Williams.