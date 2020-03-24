TODAY |

'Clap for our champions' group showing appreciation for essential workers takes off

Source: 

Since last week Christchurch woman Belinda Clark has been clapping at the end of her drive for one minute at 7pm every night to show her appreciation to essential workers.

People clapping hands. Source: istock.com

By Eleisha Foon of rnz.co.nz

For many essential workers Covid-19 could be one of the biggest battles of their professional lives and videos are emerging around the world of people showing their appreciation by clapping on their driveways and balconies to thank them.

Clark shared the idea on social media group and it is now catching on in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Laura James has all the details. Source: 1 NEWS

After creating a Facebook group called Clap for our Champions at 7pm, in a matter of days the group now has more than 45,000 members.

Now thousands of people, from Auckland apartment dwellers to rural communities in the south, are clapping to show they care.

"It's a team effort...it's the people that got behind this... that's what is really making the difference," she said.

Jasmine Soa posted a video of her three-year-old boy clapping at Starship hospital. She said hospital staff would be exhausted and they deserved to know they were appreciated.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Friday, the Government announced butcheries and bakeries had to close and it also discouraged home deliveries, but there could be changes ahead. Source: 1 NEWS

Aaron Fisher lives in Rotorua and is making this a part of his family's new normal.

"It gives us a moment to stop doing what we are doing and it's thinking of others. That's the biggest thing. You are in your own bubble but we are not the only people going through it...these people are going above and beyond."

He said his young sons were learning to be thankful through this and it was also cultivating community spirit with his neighbours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pippa, 10, has seen a little less of her police officer mother Jennifer since the Covid-19 outbreak, so she wrote a letter in support of her mum. Source: 1 NEWS

Clark encouraged others to join the movement, with the hope it might become a nation-wide show of solidarity.

"We can all be compassionate we can all be kind. This is the time to do it. Get out there and make a difference in your community," she said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
2
Supermarket staff describe abuse, stress of restocking shelves in Covid-19 lockdown
3
Review: The Bachelorette After The Final Rose - Lesina vows to never go on reality TV again in emotional reunion special
4
Tomorrow's minimum wage rise is 'irresponsible' amid Covid-19, Simon Bridges says
5
Jacinda Ardern to keep pressure on Aussie Government with Kiwis now eligible for wage subsidy scheme there
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Some GPs out of flu jabs after coronvirus triggers early start to immunisation campaign

Government had $1.4 billion surplus prior to Covid-19 pandemic
02:01

GPs could be forced to close over financial struggles amid coronavirus pandemic
01:02

Government using domestic charter flights to move Kiwis arriving from overseas to self-isolation location