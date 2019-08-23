Clandestine meth lab in Whakatāne uncovered during police raid

A clandestine methamphetamine lab was discovered by police during a major raid in Whakatāne this morning, after a "tough couple of months" for the region.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Guns, ammunition, cannabis and meth were all found at an address on Alexander Avenue, according to authorities.

Two people have been arrested and police say they're speaking to "a number of" others, with serious charges likely to follow.

Specialist police staff are collecting evidence at the suspected lab and carrying out decontamination work, police say.

Police Minister Stuart Nash says he's spoken to Bay of Plenty MP Kiri Allan a lot about the challenges facing the region.

"It's been a tough couple of months since Whakaari. The misery of meth doesn't help," he wrote on Twitter.

The raid was part of a pre-planned operation targeting organised crime and the manufacture and distribution of meth in Whakatāne and the wider Bay of Plenty.

"We are determined to target those who profit through the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine at the expense of vulnerable people in our communities with complete disregard for the ongoing social harm it causes," police said in a statement this afternoon.

Anyone with information about organised crime or drug-related offending is asked to call 105 to report it, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.