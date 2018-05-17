 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police and McDonald's says they are looking at claims posted online by two people who said they found prescription pills in their shakes bought from Te Atatu McDonald's.

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Source: McDonalds/Google Streetview/1 NEWS composite

"We ate them at home, and we all found traces and whole pills of prescription medicine ... My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," the complainants said on a Facebook community page.

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS they are investigating the claims and says the "individuals took themselves to hospital to be assessed".

McDonald's says it has reviewed the CCTV from the restaurant, and told the NZ Herald "normal procedures were followed and there was nothing untoward in the filling and operation of equipment, or as the order was made and handed to the customer in drive-thru".

They are in the process of contacting the customer for further details.

Related

Food and Drink

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," the complainants said on a Facebook community page.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 