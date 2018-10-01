Civil Defence warns of phone scam preying on vulnerable people during lockdown

Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) is warning people to be wary of phone calls promising welfare aid after a person was asked for money to do shopping on their behalf.

Source: istock.com

CDEM group controller Neville Reilley said he was aware of at least one incident where a member of the public received a call from a person claiming to be from CDEM seeking cash or credit card information.

Mr Reilley said any legitimate phone calls made on behalf of CDEM would never ask for bank account, PIN, or credit card information.

"That caller offered to help get groceries, stating they would come to pick up cash or a credit card to go and do the shopping," Mr Reilly said.

"It's very concerning to us to hear about a potential scam occurring in Canterbury.

"There are vulnerable people in our region who genuinely need welfare support and the last thing we want is for people to be worried when they receive a legitimate offer of help."

CDEM has reported the phone scam to police, and members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious calls to Police also by calling 105, or using the online form.