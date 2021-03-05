TODAY |

Civil Defence Northland apologises after tsunami evacuation sirens accidentally go off

Source:  1 NEWS

Civil Defence Northland is apologising after its evacuation sirens were accidentally triggered tonight.

It comes 10 days after a real alert forced evacuations around the country, following several large earthquakes centred in under the Pacific Ocean on Friday, March 5.

Tonight's alarm was caused by an "unexpected fault", Civil Defence Northland says.

"Hi everyone, sorry - we have had an unexpected fault/activation of the siren network and are investigating," it posted on Facebook tonight. 

"There is no need to evacuate. We are looking into this and apologies again."

Residents shared their relief at the news it was a false alarm. 

"Thanks for letting us know quickly. Very upset kids at bedtime," one Northlander wrote.

Another added: "That felt blardy awful after recent events."

Ruakaka Civil Defence said the tsunami alert activation was an "accidental activation from Northpower".

New Zealand
Northland
Natural Disasters
