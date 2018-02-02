Civil Defence monitors situation as Westland clean-up continues

Civil Defence in Westland are continuing to monitor the situation following the damage from tropical cyclone Fehi last week.

Last night Electronet were able to restore power to the Fox Glacier township and Bruce Bay. They’re hoping to restore power further south in Mahitahi and Paringa today.

Electronet is currently reporting a widespread outage to South Westland consumers.

A boil water notice will remain in place in the region until there’s been three clear days of testing. In the meantime water must be boiled for two minutes.

While roads are open, work is continuing so motorists are being urged to take care and stick to the speed restrictions.