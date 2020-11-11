TODAY |

Civil Defence Minister to speak at 11.30am media conference about tsunami alert for parts of North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Civil Defence Minister Kiri Allan is expected to give an update on the tsunami alert issued for parts of the North Island at 11.30am.

Kiri Allan Source: 1 NEWS

A tsunami evacuation warning is in place for parts of the North Island after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake this morning, this time a magnitude 8.1 quake at a depth of 10km.

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas: The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara. The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolagao Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki. And Great Barrier Island.

People evacuating should walk, cycle or run if possible to avoid being struck in traffic.

The tsunami warning overrides all official Covid-19 rules.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is leading the operation response, coordinating with local Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.

NEMA National Controller Roger Ball will join Allan to speak at today's media conference.

1 NEWS will livestream the 11.30am update its website and Facebook page.

