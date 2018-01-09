 

Civil Defence Minister in Thames to see storm damaged road first-hand

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi is in Thames to see first-hand the damage Friday's storm caused to the State Highway north and the small community of Te Puru.

Cars lining up to pass through Thames' damaged road.

Cars lining up to pass through Thames' damaged road.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the road was battered by the storm that swept the country, as well as king tides last Friday.

NZTA tweeted today saying one lane was open between Tararu and Te Puru. 

"Due to significant damage our road crews will have cordons in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will escort vehicles through this section of roadway under convoy."

Long delays are expected. 

Mr Faafoi started off at Civil Defence Centre where he thanked staff and officials for their hard work and long hours in recent days.

He is now on a convoy with NZTA, Civil Defence officials and media to inspect road repairs and talk to locals.

