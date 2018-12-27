TODAY |

Civil Defence issues tsunami warning to 'all Auckland coastal areas' after quake

Aucklanders have been issued a tsunami warning on their mobile phones today following the 8.1 magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands this morning.

Civil Defence issued a warning to mobile phones for those in the region although it did not ask for evacuations unlike some other areas.

"This is a beach and marine tsunami threat for all Auckland coastal areas," the alert said.

"Due to the 8.0M earthquake near Kermadec Island strong and unusual currents and near unpredictable surges near the shore are expected for Auckland.

"This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities."

Civil Defence told people in coastal Auckland areas to listen for updates on the radio or television and follow any instructions from local Civil Defence authorities if there are evacuations.

Aucklanders are also advised to stay out of the water, including the sea, rivers and estauries, even if a boat is used. Beaches and other shore areas are also off limits and sightseeing also isn't advised.

"This warning is for the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, the East Coast of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf Islands."

The 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands at 8:28am after an earthquake struck 100km east of Te Araroa earlier this morning at 2:27am.

