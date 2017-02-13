Civil Defence issues Emergency warning over multiple wildfires in Hawke's Bay, properties evacuated, two homes destroyed

Civil Defence has issued a formal Emergency warning for the Hastings District as a large wildfire burns near Waimarama, along several other fires in the district.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said the most concerning is a large "Stage 5" (the highest rating) fire near Waimarama Road which has burned a home, and others are being fought on Colin White Road in Poukawa and on Puketitiri Road.

An earlier fire on Endsleigh Road in Havelock North is now under control.

Two houses have been destroyed and a Fire Service spokesperson has said four others are threatened as the region endures temperatures forecast to hit 34 degrees today.

Waimarama Road is now closed between Redbridge and Ocean Beach Road and the fire is burning across a 1.5km front.

A large house burns on the hills near Waimarama Road. Source: Facebook

Welfare centres in Waimarama and Havelock North have been set up for displaced residents.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule is urging the Waimarama residents to conserve water and for Hastings residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to anything that could cause another fire to spark.

More than fifteen fire trucks are in attendance as well as about five helicopters, and HDC has urged people to avoid the area and to give way quickly to Fire Service vehicles on the roads.

Diggers have been brought in the help fight the fire, and have been seen digging holes in a nearby river bed in order to make a suitable place for the helicopters to fill their monsoon buckets.

Resources from across the lower North Island are being brought in to provide assistance, and a Fire Service spokesperson said the fire could burn for more than a day.

Evacuations of properties are in progress near the Waimarama Road fire and Hastings District Council said schools in the area of the Waimarama fire have been contacted regarding children who need to get in and out of the area at the end of the day.

Unison reports that about 707 customers in the Waimarama area are without power, as well as 55 customers in the areas of Duff Road, Eaton Road, Gull Flat Road, Kereru Road, Mangleton Road and Poporangi Road.

The power was cut off to Waimarama and Ocean Beach for safety reasons, and their website estimates power should be restored by this afternoon.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay. Source: Facebook

Residents in Napier and Hastings have described hearing multiple sirens ring out across the cities as volunteer fire brigades are called in to action.

A neighbour living near the Waimarama fire described it as a "huge horrendous terrible thing".

The woman, who didn't want to be named, lives close to a house which has caught fire, where the fire service is at the moment.

A fire service spokesperson told 1 NEWS the house was burning strongly and several others in the area are threatened.

She said she was worried if the fire was to continue spreading it would reach her property nearby.

The region is today experiencing very hot conditions, with temperatures in Hastings and Napier expected by MetService to peak at about 34 degrees by 4pm.