Civil Defence issues Emergency warning as multiple wildfires burn in Hawke's Bay, two homes burned

Civil Defence has issued a formal Emergency warning for the Hastings District as a large wildfire burns near Waimarama, along several other fires in the district.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said the fires include the largest near Waimarama Road which has burned a home, another on Colin White Road in Poukawa, a fire on Endsleigh Road in Havelock North and a wildfire on Puketitiri Road.

Waimarama Road is now closed between Redbridge and Ocean Beach Road.

Two houses have been destroyed and several others are still threatened as the region endures temperatures forecast to hit 34 degrees today.

A large house burns on the hills near Waimarama Road

A large house burns on the hills near Waimarama Road.

Fire Service spokesperson Carlos Dempsey has told the Hawke's Bay Today that the large vegetation fire is getting worse.

Are you nearby and safe? If so, please send photos and video to news@tvnz.co.nz

Evacuations of properties are in progress near the Waimarama Road fire and Hastings District Council said schools in the area of the Waimarama fire are being contacted regarding children who need to get in and out of the area at the end of the day.

More than fifteen fire trucks are in attendance as well as about five helicopters, and HDC has urged people to avoid the area and to give way quickly to Fire Service vehicles on the roads.

Unison reports that about 707 customers in the Waimarama area are without power, as well as 55 customers in the areas of Duff Road, Eaton Road, Gull Flat Road, Kereru Road, Mangleton Road and Poporangi Road.

It's understood some of those power cuts were deliberate for safety reasons, and their website estimates power should be restored by this afternoon.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay.

Residents in Napier and Hastings have described hearing multiple sirens ring out across the cities as volunteer fire brigades are called in to action.

A neighbour living near the Waimarama fire described it as a "huge horrendous terrible thing".

The woman, who didn't want to be named, lives close to a house which has caught fire, where the fire service is at the moment.

A fire service spokesperson told 1 NEWS the house was burning strongly and several others in the area are threatened.

She said she was worried if the fire was to continue spreading it would reach her property nearby.

The region is today experiencing very hot conditions, with temperatures in Hastings and Napier expected by MetService to peak at about 34 degrees by 4pm.

Hawke's Bay has recorded its driest-ever January, according to MetService, with just an average of 5.2mm of rain during the month - the last time a drought was declared in the region was in 2013.

