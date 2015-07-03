Civil Defence assessing if large Alaska earthquake poses tsunami threat to NZ

Civil Defence in New Zealand is assessing if an earthquake in Alaska poses a tsunami threat to Aotearoa.

The quake (light blue dot) struck 91 km off Perryville in Alaska. Source: 1 NEWS

The magnitude 8.2 quake struck off the coast of Alaska at around 6.15pm (NZ time), according to the US Geological Survey.

"If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours," Civil Defence wrote on Twitter.

"This National Advisory has been issued following a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information. The situation may change as more information becomes available," the National Emergency Management Service said.

"We will send a further update to media as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."