Civil Defence assessing if large Alaska earthquake poses tsunami threat to NZ

Civil Defence in New Zealand is assessing if an earthquake in Alaska poses a tsunami threat to Aotearoa.
The magnitude 8.2 quake struck off the coast of Alaska at around 6.15pm (NZ time), according to the US Geological Survey.
"If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours," Civil Defence wrote on Twitter.
"This National Advisory has been issued following a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information. The situation may change as more information becomes available," the National Emergency Management Service said.
"We will send a further update to media as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."
Two smaller earthquakes also struck in the area, including a 6.2 magnitude quake 137km south, south-east from Chignik at 18.23 and a 5.6 magnitude quake 139km south-east from Chignik, the US Geological Survey said.