Civil Defence on alert as wild weather is set to hit much of NZ tonight and tomorrow

Civil Defence staff are monitoring a front that is expected to bring heavy rain and severe thunderstorms as it makes its way across the country.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence say they are monitoring the situation after a heavy rain warning was put in place for parts of the region today, which is forecast from late today until tomorrow evening.

As heavy rain can cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, as well as surface flooding and slips, Emergency Management Bay of Plenty director Clinton Naude says people need to be prepared for the conditions.

"Think about what you and your family would you do if you couldn't get home, were stuck at home or had to leave home in a hurry? Would you be ready?," Mr Naude said in a statement this evening.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning this evening, saying a front was moving slowly eastwards across the North Island tonight and tomorrow.

Cyclone Donna is expected to pass just east of Northland and Auckland tomorrow before moving away to the east. Heavy rain is expected ahead of the front.

For the Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne ranges, up to 250mm of rain may accumulate. Downpours of up to 40mm per hour are expected in lower lying parts of the Bay of Plenty.

MetService warns that the amount of rain can cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly.

Heavy rain is also expected on the Coromandel Peninsula, with up to 90mm possible between midnight Thursday and midday tomorrow.

Weather Watches were earlier today issued for heavy rain being possible in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, Tararua, Wairarapa, Taranaki, Wanganui, Kapiti, Wellington, Marlborough, Buller and Westland.

Some of those areas are likely to receive rain until late today, with intensities possibly reaching warning level.

Strong winds approaching gale-force are also possible ahead of the front in those areas.

Waikato Regional Council is watching rain and river levels closely, as "localised downpours are possible across the entire region".

Rick Liefting, the leader of Waikato Regional Council's hazards team, said catchments are still saturated in many places after recent severe weather which could add to flooding-related risks and accumulation of surface water.

"However, council staff are confident that flood management schemes will handle the forecast rainfall," Mr Liefting said in a statement this afternoon.

As for cyclone activity, Donna has now weakened to a tropical low and is moving away from New Caledonia, with its remnants expected to pass New Zealand to the northeast on Friday.

The rain band moving through from the west will continue to move east across the country on Friday before bumping into ex-cyclone Donna out at sea, which will also be pushed a little closer to New Zealand by a large high pressure system east of New Zealand.

Skies should clear by mid-evening tomorrow and all current projections show the ex-cyclone is not likely to impact New Zealand.

A MetService rain prediction map for 6am on Friday, showing the remnants of Donna to the northeast of the country as a front pushes through from the west. Source: MetService