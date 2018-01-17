 

Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

The CAA says the incident, which took place on Boxing Day, was being treated very seriously.

00:10
1
Raw video: Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:24
2
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

3
Two pugs - one fawn and one black coloured.

Trade Me to ban sales of pugs, British bulldogs and French bulldogs

4
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

00:39
5
The two fighters have become embroiled in a pre-fight war of words with one another.

Watch: Anthony Joshua plays down Joseph Parker trash talk – 'I respect it'

00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.



 
