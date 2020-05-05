TODAY |

Civil Aviation Authority chief executive retires before review into its culture is released

The chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority has retired.

Former Civil Aviation Authority chief executive Graeme Harris. Source: rnz.co.nz

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson wouldn't be drawn on whether Graeme Harris' retirement is related to a review into the Authority's culture, initiated last year by the Minister of Transport Phil Twyford.

The review investigated allegations of a toxic work environment, including examples of sexual harassment and bullying.

The ministry's spokesperson said the review's findings are now with the minister, who has sought a formal response from the Authority.

They said the review will be published soon.

Shelley Turner has stepped in as the Authority's acting director.

The Authority is yet to respond to RNZ's requests.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Transport
