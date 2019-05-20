Civil Aviation Authority chairperson Nigel Gould resigns

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) chairperson Nigel Gould has resigned following a request from the government.
Transport Minister Phil Twyford said this evening: "I told Mr Gould the CAA was going through some big changes and it would be best to have fresh leadership at this time. I have thanked him for his service to the authority."
Mr Gould's resignation followed recent claims that the body was a toxic workplace, where bullying and sexual harassment had been tolerated.
In June this year, the Civil Aviation Authority was under scrutiny amid reports of high staff turnover and a culture of bullying.
Then in August, the CAA was accused of misleading the public about the number of helicopter inspectors on its staff when a fatal crash killed seven people in 2015.