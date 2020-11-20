TODAY |

Civil Aviation Authority appealing for info about video of glider appearing to lose control

The Civil Aviation Authority is urgently calling for information after a video clip of a glider appearing to lose control began circling online today.

The three-minute-long clip, taken in the last month, shows a man becoming increasingly frantic during a flight beginning in Feilding, in Manawatu.

The Gliding Manawatu club, where the man has been training, told 1 NEWS safety is always a key focus, and the video shows, particularly for their younger fliers, just how sticky situations can become when in the air.

The club also added that the pilot who took the video was unable to comment.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority told 1 NEWS they were concerned about the operational safety of the glider.

No one was injured in the incident.



