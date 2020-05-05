Civil Aviation Authority apologises for 'pockets of poor culture', inappropriate workplace behaviour

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has apologised to its staff for failures at the organisation including "pockets of poor culture" and inappropriate workplace behaviour.

Former Civil Aviation Authority chief executive Graeme Harris. Source: rnz.co.nz

The chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority Janice Fredric has apologised for the failures in a statement just released by Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

A report into management at the CAA has just been released.

According to Twyford, it found "a poor approach to managing employee well-being and ensuring a healthy culture. This includes instances where allegations of bullying and harassment were not appropriately addressed".

Transport Minister Phil Twyford. Source: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The release said the new CAA Board chair had apologised to staff.

CAA chief executive Graeme Harris retired earlier this month, although the Ministry of Transport not be drawn on whether Harris' retirement was related to the review into the authority's culture

Chairperson Nigel Gould also resigned last year following a request from the government.

The Public Service Association said the review into CAA management made for "tough reading".

The union said it took "sustained pressure from whistleblowers, media and unions before awareness of this toxic culture reached high enough in government for action to be taken, and a long process of reform lies ahead".