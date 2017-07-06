 

City slicker Lisa Kendall a hot chance in rural-dominated Young Farmer of the Year finals

She may be a city girl known as the "Karaka kid", but Lisa Kendall is holding her own against a bunch of country blokes in the finals of New Zealand's Young Farmer of the Year.

Lisa Kendall is thriving as a young farmer, despite an upbringing based in the city.
With the final round of the competition about to get underway, Lisa says acceptance among her fellow farmers was a little more work for her than some of her rivals.

"I get teased a bit for being an Aucklander in the farming community," Ms Kendall laughs.

The 25-year-old who grew up in Karaka, on the outskirts of Auckland is raising eyes in her rural back block.

She's the only female in the group of six other male finalists.

"It just comes down to once they see you're pretty capable, you're away laughing," she says.

"It's pretty surreal, but it's probably more of an exciting thing for a bunch of the other ladies and young farmers. They're more excited than I am."

