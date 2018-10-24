TODAY |

Circumstances of Manawatu death causing police ‘considerable concern’

Manawatu Police say the circumstances of the death of a man found at a property at Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North are causing them considerable concern.

A post mortem is being conducted today on the body which was located at a residential property on Friday night.

Results of the post mortem, which are expected next week, will allow police to both formally identify the man and understand how he died, Manawatu Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, said today.

"The circumstances of this death are causing us considerable concern and we are carefully and methodically following our processes," Mr Sheridan said. 

"At this stage we are confident we know who this person is, however there is a formal procedure that must be followed," he said.

Police were able to allow the man's family to be present while his body was taken from the property, he said.

"This was very important to his whānau and we were pleased we could make this happen."

An update is expected "later next week", Mr Sheridan said.

