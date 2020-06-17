TODAY |

Circumstances behind NZ's latest Covid-19 cases 'cannot be repeated' - Jacinda Ardern

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Government is reviewing what happened with the two new confirmed Covid-19 cases announced yesterday.

Jacinda Ardern has shared details on the two new cases, who arrived from the UK. Source: Jacinda Ardern / Facebook

Both women were New Zealand citizens and had arrived from the UK.

They were granted special compassionate leave to head from Auckland to Wellington despite not completing their mandatory 14-day isolation period, before they were diagnosed with the virus.

Addressing the matter in a Facebook Live video last night, Ms Ardern said she wasn't happy.

"Those circumstances we do not consider acceptable," she says.

Guests at hotel where two women tested positive for Covid-19 told to stay in their rooms

"We are reviewing exactly what has happened in these circumstances because they cannot be repeated.

"The requirements in this case, the checks and balances in this case, were not adequate. No question."

Ms Ardern says there have been previous applications by arrivals for special leave, and they're not being treated as "risk-free".

"You might recall we denied so many, in one case we were taken to court over it," she says.

The two new cases broke a 24-day streak without any new cases, and seven days without any active cases of the coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS

The case she was referring to was in May, when the High Court ruled a man who arrived from the UK should be allowed to leave quarantine to visit his dying father.

At the time, it was revealed every single one of the 24 special consideration applications to visit dying relatives had been rejected, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

The compassionate leave exemptions for arrivals in managed isolation have now been suspended, the Government confirmed yesterday.

With two new Covid-19 cases, do health officials need to be more careful about people returning to NZ?

Before yesterday's cases, New Zealand had gone 24 days without a new Covid-19 case and a week without any active cases.

