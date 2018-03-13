 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cigarette plain packaging to come into force from tomorrow

share

Source:

1 NEWS

From tomorrow tobacco companies in New Zealand will no longer be able to sell cigarettes in branded packaging, instead they will be sold in generic olive brown packets retaining the graphic health warnings which are already prominent on the current branded packets.

An example of the new plain cigarette packaging.

An example of the new plain cigarette packaging.

Source: Ministry of Health

Retailers will then have until June 6 to sell off their already branded stock, after this date it will only be permitted to sell the new plain packaged cigarettes.

A statement released by Action for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 (ASH) has applauded the new measures being introduced by the Ministry of Health.

"ASH first campaigned on plain packaging thirty years ago and it has been 55 years since cigarette advertising was banned, on TV and radio in New Zealand.

"It's astonishing that over half a century later we are only just finishing the job," ASH Programme Manager, Boyd Broughton says.

However, Mr Broughton believes there is still a lot of work to be done if the government is to reach its goal of a smokefree NZ by 2025.

"We only have seven years left to achieve the Smokefree goal. It's a sprint to the finish, and we urge the new government to start running".

The new law will not apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products.  

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:43
1
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:12
2
Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.

Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

00:17
3
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

4
Kathryn Dalziel says you should only use your cellphone in a meeting when conducting business.

Students suspended from Christchurch Boys' High after taking up-skirt photo of female teacher

00:59
5
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

Outlaw bikies deported from Australia have been increasingly riding in the Bay of Plenty region.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders remain No.1 despite loss to rank-jumping 'Canes

Campbell Burnes breaks down week three's action and how it reflects where the teams are at form wise.

00:09
Ngati Ranana were performing as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

Watch: London Maori group deliver fearsome haka for Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla

Ngati Ranana were performing at Marlborough House as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 