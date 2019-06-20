Christopher Luxon would be a "good get" for the National Party, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay after the outgoing Air New Zealand chief executive said he's interested in a future as a National MP.

Mr Luxon announced on Wednesday that he'll leave the airline on September 25 after seven years.

"Politics is something that I'm not ruling out," he said yesterday.

He was playing coy yesterday but some are saying he could be exactly what National needs, and Jessica Mutch McKay agrees.

"He's got name recognition, he's connected, he's successful. And he's been away overseas for 16 years before coming back for the Air New Zealand job," she said.

"He could go out and set up his own party. But insiders tell me he is going to go with National, that's likely. And we certainly saw that being hinted at in his language [on Thursday]," Mutch McKay added.

The outgoing Air New Zealand boss could have something to offer both National, and voters, Mutch McKay believes.

"For National though, it could mean more votes for them next election, it's not necessarily bad news for them.

"For voters who perhaps don't like Simon Bridges and maybe don't like Judith Collins either, knowing that there's someone with potential sitting in the wings and waiting for a potential opportunity down the track may give them some reassurance."

And Christopher Luxon is already well connected in the political sphere, Mutch McKay says.

"He's also got lots of political mates too, including Sir John Key and former foreign minister Murray McCully. And also he's well connected with other MPs across the political spectrum.