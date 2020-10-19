Christopher Luxon tells reporters 'you guys are well ahead of your skis' when questioned about National leadership ambitions

New National MP Christopher Luxon says he's just focusing on "getting through the first day" when arriving in Wellington today.

The former Air New Zealand CEO has been tipped to lead the party in the future, but when questioned by reporters today he said there had been no discussions he was involved in to roll current leader Judith Collins.

Saturday night proved a dismal result for National, who got just 26.8 per cent of votes, giving them 35 seats in Parliament. Labour was re-elected for a second term with 49.1 per cent - 64 seats.

But Luxon proved successful for National on Saturday, clinching the safe National seat of Botany with 16,661 votes. Labour's Naisi Chen was behind on 11,890 votes.

"We had a fantastic result in Botany, we had a great bunch of supporters, we've been there for the last year working pretty hard and so it was a great night," Luxon said.

"Obviously it was bitter sweet on the other side, a tough night for the National Party but we've now got some work to do over the next few years."

Luxon said it was "tragic" for other MPs not so lucky to make it back to Parliament, but the focus was bringing the team together and working towards 2023.

"The bottom line is we've got to get in and we've got to actually work together and work out what we do to take it forward because the Government has a big mandate, got a super majority, there's a lot of work for them to do - not excuses for not getting things done," he said.

"We've got to hold them to account very effectively over the next three years."

Luxon praised Collins for focusing their team well despite a turbulent year for the party.

"She led us very well and I'm just looking forward to being part of her team."

When asked if he had ambitions of taking the reigns for National, Luxon told reporters "you guys are way ahead of your skis".

"This is my first day, I only was elected 36 hours ago, I've got to find my way to Parliament, I've got to find an office, got to get a computer, got to get in a taxi, get there, so I'm really just taking it one step at a time.

"I just want to be part of the team that Judith puts together in the next wee while and play the role that I can within that caucus.

"It's like my first day at school actually which is really great," he said. "Today is really the first day at the new school."

Luxon said he was not party to any conversations which might be around rolling Collins.

"I think Judith's done an excellent job and I'm looking forward to being part of her team," he said.